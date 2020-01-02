Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Nevada National Guard unit to deploy soldiers to Europe
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 2, 2020 1:39 am EST
CARSON CITY, Nev. — Dozens of Nevada Army National Guard soldiers are set to deploy to eastern Europe for a year.
The 757th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion will send approximately 80 soldiers to Poland and nearby Baltic countries to provide logistical support for U.S. and partner nations, Guard officials said Tuesday.
A mobilization ceremony for the departing Nevada soldiers is planned Friday at the Guard’s Reid Readiness Center in Carson City.
According to Guard officials, the Nevada soldiers will be responsible for command and control of a wide wage of supply operations supporting deployment and redeployment operations collectively known as Operation Atlantic Resolve.
Army officials say Operation Atlantic Resolve sends thousands of U.S. troops on months-long to Europe to demonstrate U.S. support for NATO allies.
