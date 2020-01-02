Marilyn Lastman, 'devoted' wife to former Toronto mayor, dead at 84

Marilyn Lastman, the wife of former Toronto Mayor Mel Lastman, has died at the age of 84.

“On behalf of the people of Toronto, I want to extend my sincere condolences to the Lastman family on the passing of Marilyn Lastman,” said Toronto Mayor John Tory in a statement.

“Marilyn Lastman’s story is a wonderful story of family. Through every chapter, she was always as devoted to Mel as he was to her and together they raised a wonderful family of accomplishment and generosity.”

Mel Lastman served as mayor of North York for more than 20 years before becoming the first mayor of the amalgamated City of Toronto in 1998. He served as mayor of Toronto for six years.