Kenya police say suspected extremists attack bus, killing 3

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenya police say three people were killed when a passenger bus was ambushed by gunmen suspected to be Islamic extremists in Lamu county in the country’s eastern coastal area.

A police report seen by the Associated Press said Thursday that gunmen opened fire on a bus and three men were shot at close range and died instantly. It said two other passengers were wounded.

In recent weeks, ahead of the New Year, Somalia’s al-Shabab rebels have stepped attacks in Kenya whose troops are in Somalia fighting the militants. The militants have vowed retribution on Kenya for its troop presence in Somalia.

Tom Odula, The Associated Press

