Enghouse Systems buys software firm Dialogic Group for $54 million

MARKHAM, Ont. — Enghouse Systems Ltd. has signed a deal to buy U.S. software company Dialogic Group Inc. for $52.0 million.

Dialogic produces media processing software that is used in video conferencing and collaboration applications.

Enghouse says the acquisition strengthens its position in the enterprise video and unified communications market.

It says Dialogic is projected earn revenue between $58 million and $63 million over the next 12 months.

Based in New Jersey, Dialogic has offices around the world.

Ontario-based Enghouse is a business software company with a broad range of applications.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ENGH)

The Canadian Press