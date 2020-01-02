Loading articles...

Body found near pool in Woodbine Beach

Last Updated Jan 2, 2020 at 5:53 am EST

Toronto police investigating after a body was found in the Woodbine Beach area on Jan. 1, 2020. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera

Toronto police are investigating the discovery of a body near a pool in Woodbine Beach.

Police were called to the beach area south of the pool near Woodbine Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard East just after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The body was found by someone who had been walking their dog.

The victim’s identity, age or gender are not known at this time.

Police said the death appears to be suspicious, but have not yet declared it a homicide investigation.

