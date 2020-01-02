Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Airplane refuellers sit down with mediators as strike hits third day
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 2, 2020 1:34 pm EST
Swissport employees protest outside Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Tuesday, December 31, 2019. A strike by workers who refuel the planes at two Montreal airports has dragged into its third day, with the union and the employer yet to sit down with each other in the new year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
MONTREAL — The union representing employees who refuel the planes at two Montreal airports met with mediators today as their strike dragged into its third day.
Frank Saptel, a spokesman for the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, says representatives sat down with mediators at 10 a.m.
Swissport Canada says it is ready to negotiate, but that mediators have asked it to stay on standby.
Montreal’s airport authority says that no flight delays have arisen due to fuelling issues as Swissport’s local managers and staff from across the country have filled the roles of the striking workers.
Roughly 100 employees of Swissport Canada , the only supplier of fuel for airlines operating out of Montreal’s cargo airfield in Mirabel and the city’s main airport, Montreal-Trudeau International, walked off the job Tuesday, several days after they voted to reject a tentative contract deal.
Salaries and work-life balance are the main points of contention between Swissport and its Montreal-area workers, who have been without a contract since August.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2020.