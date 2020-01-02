Loading articles...

2020 Toronto homicide map

Last Updated Jan 2, 2020 at 7:32 am EST

Toronto recorded its first homicide of 2020 on Jan. 1.

The city had 77 homicides in 2019 — the final one on New Year’s Eve. There were 44 shootings, 15 stabbings, and 18 other violent incidents.

Below is a map that breaks down the homicides by chronological number, location, date, cause of death, and the victims’ names.

Click here to view it on a full screen.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 05:05 AM
Problems Eastbound QEW on the ramp to Evans/West Mall have cleared
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:56 AM
Good morning Toronto! A great day to be outside. The guaranteed high is 6 degrees today. Another could of days o…
Latest Weather
Read more