2020 Toronto homicide map

Toronto recorded its first homicide of 2020 on Jan. 1.

The city had 77 homicides in 2019 — the final one on New Year’s Eve. There were 44 shootings, 15 stabbings, and 18 other violent incidents.

Below is a map that breaks down the homicides by chronological number, location, date, cause of death, and the victims’ names.

