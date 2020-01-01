Loading articles...

Passerby seriously injured while intervening in couple's argument

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

One person was seriously injured in an altercation during the early hours of New Year’s Day in the Fashion District.

Police say the incident happened at Portland and Adelaide streets shortly after 1 a.m.

A couple was arguing on the street and passersby tried to intervene.

One passerby was slashed with an edged weapon and their injuries are considered to be life altering.

Police say the weapon has since been recovered.

There is no word on any charges as this time but an investigation is ongoing.

