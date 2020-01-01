Loading articles...

Woman critically injured in Brampton stabbing

Last Updated Jan 1, 2020 at 8:43 am EST

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. HANDOUT/Twitter

A 32-year-old woman has life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Brampton on New Year’s Day.

Peel police were called to a residence on Percy Gate near McLaughlin Road and Wanless Drive just after 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

A 47-year-old man has been taken into police custody.

Police said the victim and the suspect are known to each other.

