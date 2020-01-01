Loading articles...

Man allegedly stabbed by woman during argument

A man suffered serious injuries after he was allegedly stabbed by a woman in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Police say the incident occurred in the Danforth Avenue and Linnsmore Drive areas around 3:30 a.m.

A couple was reportedly involved in an argument when the man was stabbed. He was taken to hospital and his injuries are not considered life threatening.

The woman was taken into custody.

There is no word on any charges at this time.

