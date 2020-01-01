Loading articles...

Israel PM seeks immunity, buying time until after vote

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he will ask parliament to grant him immunity from corruption charges, a step that is expected to delay his trial for months.

The step Wednesday most likely puts the trial on hold until after elections in March, when he hopes to win a majority coalition that will shield him from prosecution.

The announcement essentially turns the upcoming election campaign into a referendum on whether Netanyahu should be granted immunity and remain in office or step down to stand trial.

A recent poll indicated that a majority of Israelis oppose giving him immunity.

Josef Federman, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 29 minutes ago
Now both EB and WB 401 are heavy east of Brock Street - left lane blocked each way.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 50 minutes ago
Retweeted @CarlHLam: Lots of clouds across the #GTA today as we look west, courtesy of the folks at @EarthCam! Expect these conditions to continue…
Latest Weather
Read more