GTA hospitals welcome first babies of 2020, new decade

As 2020 ushered in on Wednesday, hospitals across the GTA welcomed its first babies of the new year and a new decade.

One of the first babies — if not, the first baby in the GTA — was born at Humber River Hospital in North York just after midnight.

“Just seconds after the stroke of midnight, Baby Mohammed was born … the first baby to be delivered in Toronto,” the hospital said in a tweet.

Another baby just couldn’t wait a minute longer. In Mississauga, a baby boy — weighing eight pounds and two ounces — was born 50 seconds after 12 a.m. at Credit Valley Hospital.

“We are happy to report that baby and mom are healthy and well,” Trillium Health Partners said in a statement.

Just under 15 minutes later, Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto welcomed its first baby of the year. The baby was born at 12:13 a.m.