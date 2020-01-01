Loading articles...

Teen shot to death in Brampton on New Year's Eve

Last Updated Jan 1, 2020 at 8:33 am EST

Peel police at the scene of a fatal shooting in the area of Autumn Boulevard and Alderbury Crescent in Brampton on Jan. 1, 2020. The shooting happened on Dec. 31, 2019. CITYNEWS

A 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Brampton on New Year’s Eve.

Peel police were called to the area of Autumn Boulevard and Alderbury Crescent near Bramalea Road just before midnight on Tuesday for reports of shots fired.

When police arrived, they found the victim with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the shooting happened on the street and the suspects fled the area.

It is not yet known if the teen lived in the area.

|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 39 minutes ago
Clear - WB 401 west of Leslie in the express
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 07:30 PM
It’s the wind that’s making it feel so cold across the #GTA tonight! Winds are currently between 20-30 km/h and g…
Latest Weather
Read more