Teen shot to death in Brampton on New Year's Eve

A 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Brampton on New Year’s Eve.

Peel police were called to the area of Autumn Boulevard and Alderbury Crescent near Bramalea Road just before midnight on Tuesday for reports of shots fired.

When police arrived, they found the victim with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the shooting happened on the street and the suspects fled the area.

It is not yet known if the teen lived in the area.