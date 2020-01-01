Police investigate double-shooting in Regent Park

Toronto police are investigating a double-shooting in Regent Park.

Police said they were called to a report of gunfire in the River Street and Dundas Street East area at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.

EMS transported the two victims to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There were earlier reports that the gunfire may have originated from an elevated position such as a balcony, but police said this was not the case.

The suspects fled the scene and officers are searching the area, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.