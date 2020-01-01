Loading articles...

Police investigate double-shooting in Regent Park

Last Updated Jan 1, 2020 at 11:56 pm EST

Toronto police are investigating a double-shooting in Regent Park.

Police said they were called to a report of gunfire in the River Street and Dundas Street East area at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.

EMS transported the two victims to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There were earlier reports that the gunfire may have originated from an elevated position such as a balcony, but police said this was not the case.

The suspects fled the scene and officers are searching the area, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

 

|||
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 10:19 PM
EB 401 east of Brock Rd - collision blocks 2 right lanes.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 05:48 PM
For tonight, temperatures drop down to -2° but then start warming up again by morning! And get ready for a Thursd…
Latest Weather
Read more