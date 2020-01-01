Man hurt in downtown stabbing

EMS said they have transported a man in his 50s with serious injuries to the hospital following a stabbing in the downtown core Wednesday evening.

Paramedics said they were called to a building in the Carlton Street and Sherbourne Avenue area at around 8:45 p.m.

Video from the scene showed a number of police vehicles in front of an apartment building on Bleecker Street.

The incident remains under investigation and police ask anyone with information to contact them directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.