Man hurt in downtown stabbing

Last Updated Jan 1, 2020 at 10:09 pm EST

Toronto police investigate a stabbing on Bleecker Street on Jan. 1, 2019. TONY FERA/CITYNEWS

EMS said they have transported a man in his 50s with serious injuries to the hospital following a stabbing in the downtown core Wednesday evening.

Paramedics said they were called to a building in the Carlton Street and Sherbourne Avenue area at around 8:45 p.m.

Video from the scene showed a number of police vehicles in front of an apartment building on Bleecker Street.

The incident remains under investigation and police ask anyone with information to contact them directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

 

 

