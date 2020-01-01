AM Prep-Segue

JOHN CENA: WATCH OUT FOR THE DAY AFTER A RESOLUTION

LONDON (AP) – John Cena (SEE’-nah) thinks New Year’s resolutions are cool. Cena says the idea of looking back on what you’ve done and looking forward to what you can do is a positive approach. It’s the follow-through that trips people up. Cena says it’s the day after making a resolution that’s the toughest day. He says even he’s guilty of not being as strong on the implementation of a resolution as he is on the making of it.

TENNESSEE OFFERS PASSPORT MARKING COUNTRY MUSIC DESTINATIONS

NASHVILLE (AP) – Tennessee officials are offering a passport for tourists to check off their visits to 22 of the state’s most iconic country music destinations. The state Department of Tourist Development will be including the County Music Passport in an insert in the 2020 Tennessee Vacation Guide to be released Jan. 8. The passports are also now available at Tennessee’s 16 welcome centres. The passports focus on country music locations featured in Ken Burns’ latest documentary on the music genre. Limited prizes will be made available for participants, including a branded Tennessee Music Pathways guitar for visiting all 22 sites.

HARVEY BACK AS NFL HONORS HOST WHEN AP AWARDS ARE ANNOUNCED

TV personality Steve Harvey will return as host of the NFL Honors show on Feb. 1, when The Associated Press hands out its individual league awards. The 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class also will be introduced during the program. The two-hour prime-time show airing on Fox the night before the Super Bowl will be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami. Harveyhosted last year’s show in Atlanta.

ALASKA CITY HOPES REALITY SHOW WILL ATTRACT POLICE RECRUITS

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska police department hopes a new reality show featuring its officers will attract new recruits to an area where staffing has been difficult. The Kodiak Daily Mirror reported this week that the Kodiak Police Department will be featured in “Alaska PD” on the A&E network beginning Jan. 1. Police officials hope the show will draw attention to the department, which is frequently understaffed. A sergeant says the starting pay for officers in the Kodiak department is lower than other Alaska agencies and can make it difficult to retain employees.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL LEADS ESPN TO WEEK OF TELEVISION SUPREMACY

NEW YORK (AP) — A feast of football has led ESPN to a week of supremacy in the television ratings. Last week was one of those rare periods when a cable network has averaged more viewers than any broadcast network. The centerpiece was the college football semi-finals, which the Nielsen company said had 6% more viewers than last year’s games. The biggest draw was the pulsating game between Clemson and Ohio State, matching two unbeaten games playing down to the last minute before an interception sealed with a win for Clemson. After all these years, NBC’s annual showing of the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” is still a draw for NBC, with 3.6 million people tuning in.

NIELSEN RATINGS

NEW YORK (AP) – Here are the top 20 shows by viewership for the week of Dec. 23-29, according to Nielsen:

1. NFL Football: San Francisco at Seattle, NBC, 22.85 million.

2. College Football Championship Semifinal: Clemson vs. Ohio State, ESPN, 20.39 million.

3. “College Football Studio Show,” ESPN, 17.3 million.

4. College Football Championship Semifinal: Oklahoma vs. LSU, ESPN, 16.68 million.

5. “NFL Pregame Show,” NBC, 15.84 million.

6. NFL Football: Green Bay at Minnesota, ESPN, 13.97 million.

7. “Football Night in America, Part 3,” NBC, 10.47 million.

8. “The OT,” Fox, 9.91 million.

9. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 8.12 million.

