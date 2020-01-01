Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
4 homicides in first 3 hours of 2020 in St. Louis
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 1, 2020 9:54 am EST
ST. LOUIS — Four people in St. Louis were shot to death in the early hours of the first day of 2020, including three killed at one location.
Police were called shortly after midnight to an intersection in the Benton Park neighbourhood, where three people were found dead. A fourth victim was shot in the leg but survived.
Police have not released details about the victims or what led to the shooting.
Just before 3 a.m., police were called to another location and found a man dead from gunshots. Another person at that scene was hospitalized.
Overall, nine people were shot in the city in the first few hours of the new year. In 2019, St. Louis recorded 194 homicides, up from 186 in 2018. The 2019 victims included 11 children.
The Associated Press
