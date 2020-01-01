Loading articles...

2020 starts on frigid note with polar bear plunges

Swimmers jump in the Atlantic Ocean in the annual New Year's Day Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK — 2020 began in frigid fanfare for hundreds of people who splashed through the Atlantic Ocean during the annual Coney Island Polar Bear Club Plunge.

Swimmers wearing Santa hats and other costume braved 40-degree temperatures (4 degrees Celsius) to partake in the New York City tradition.

The weather was chillier than last year, when the mercury rose unseasonably high into the upper 50s (13 to 15 Celsius).

The event dates to 1903 and raises money for various charities.

Polar bear plunges were also held in such locales as North Beach, Maryland; Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island; and Perth, Ontario.

The Associated Press




Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Watch for a stalled vehicle WB QEW at Royal Windsor, over on the left shoulder.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:14 PM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: There's that sunshine that I've been hoping would break through today! Areas in the west end will see some sunshine this afte…
Latest Weather
Read more