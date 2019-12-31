Toronto under a snow squall watch

A snow squall watch is in effect for the GTHA including Toronto as a “brief but intense” snowfall is expected on Tuesday.

“Flurries will develop early this morning. A brief period of heavy snow is expected later this morning,” Environment Canada said in its watch.

Wind gusts of up to 70 km/h are also expected, resulting in reduced visibility for drivers.

Around two to four centimetres of snow could fall in the GTA.