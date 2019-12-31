Loading articles...

Toronto under a snow squall watch

Last Updated Dec 31, 2019 at 5:55 am EST

Cars drive along Lake Shore Boulevard as visibility diminishes through falling hail, snow, and rain in Toronto on April 14, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A snow squall watch is in effect for the GTHA including Toronto as a “brief but intense” snowfall is expected on Tuesday.

“Flurries will develop early this morning. A brief period of heavy snow is expected later this morning,” Environment Canada said in its watch.

Wind gusts of up to 70 km/h are also expected, resulting in reduced visibility for drivers.

Around two to four centimetres of snow could fall in the GTA.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
COLLISION - Eastbound 401 collectors east of Yonge. Right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 07:33 PM
Temperatures are dipping below the freezing mark tonight! Overnight low of -1° and with the wind, it will feel like…
Latest Weather
Read more