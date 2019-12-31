Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Sheriff: Man fleeing solo car crash gets stuck in ditch
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 31, 2019 5:49 pm EST
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Florida man tried to flee a traffic accident only to require rescuing when he got stuck in a ditch, authorities said.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that the 42-year-old fled a single-vehicle crash scene but soon found himself in trouble Sunday night when he became trapped in a concrete retention ditch.
He had to be rescued by the fire department and taken to a hospital.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Dustin Anthony Demoss was later taken to jail and booked on charges of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.
He was being held in jail without bail Tuesday. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney who could comment for him.
The Associated Press
