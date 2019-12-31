Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
RavnAir revises estimate of damage from cyber attack
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 31, 2019 11:56 am EST
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An Alaska air carrier that suffered a cyber attack has experienced more disruption than initially projected, according to a company announcement.
The RavnAir Group on Dec. 20 experienced what it called a “malicious” cyber attack on its information technology network, Anchorage television station KTVA reported.
The company cancelled some Alaska flights of Dash 8 aircraft and said passengers could expect more schedule changes.
On Monday, the company announced the disruption was worse than initially reported. Restoration of systems could take up to a month, the company said.
Additional flight cancellations and delays are possible for the group’s three airlines, RavnAir Alaska, PenAir and RavnAir Connect, the company said.
The company is working with the FBI, a cyber security company and others to restore systems.
Some passengers will not be affected. For cancelled flights, Ravn is re-booking passengers on other flights when possible.
The Associated Press
