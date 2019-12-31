Loading articles...

Police: 2 wounded in shooting outside a Walmart in Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two men were shot Tuesday in the parking lot outside a Walmart in Tennessee, and one of the victims had life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m., and the suspect fled in a vehicle, Chattanooga Police Department spokeswoman Elisa Myzal said. The second victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, Myzal said. Both were taken to a hospital.

Police were interviewing multiple witnesses on Tuesday afternoon. They also had called in the Tennessee Highway Patrol to help with the investigation.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB 401 at Leslie collectors - right lane blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:02 PM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: 2:00PM UPDATE: Snow is mainly for the east end at this point. Affecting the 401 and 407 for areas east of the city. https://t…
Latest Weather
Read more