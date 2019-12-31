Loading articles...

Passersby took items belonging to elderly mother and son after collision: Hamilton police

Last Updated Dec 31, 2019 at 5:12 pm EST

Undated photo of a Hamilton Police officer. HANDOUT/Twitter/@HamiltonPolice

A 68-year-old man was killed and his 89-year-old mother suffered serious injuries after being hit by a motorcycle on a busy street in Hamilton on Saturday.

Police say the mother and son were trying to cross the road in the area of Mohawk Road East, just east of Upper Gage Avenue around 5 p.m. when they were struck by a 2003 Harley Davidson travelling eastbound.

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The elderly woman remains in hospital in critical condition and the 54-year-old motorcyclist also suffered serious injuries.

Police say people who walked by the scene not only did not help the pair but also reportedly took items belonging to the victims.

Detective Jaimi Bannon tells CHCH other motorists just drove by without stopping.

“Please don’t take anything from a collision, especially a serious one and do not drive through it. You don’t know what is going to be garbage, possessions or people,” she said.

So far, no charges have been laid.

||
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 18 minutes ago
UPDATE: SB 400 app. Teston - ALL LANES BLOCKED. Traffic is jammed from King Rd., plan an alternate route.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 20 minutes ago
Dress warm for any outdoor activities tonight! Temperatures in the city will be around 0° with a wind chill of -9!…
Latest Weather
Read more