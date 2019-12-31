Passersby took items belonging to elderly mother and son after collision: Hamilton police

A 68-year-old man was killed and his 89-year-old mother suffered serious injuries after being hit by a motorcycle on a busy street in Hamilton on Saturday.

Police say the mother and son were trying to cross the road in the area of Mohawk Road East, just east of Upper Gage Avenue around 5 p.m. when they were struck by a 2003 Harley Davidson travelling eastbound.

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The elderly woman remains in hospital in critical condition and the 54-year-old motorcyclist also suffered serious injuries.

Police say people who walked by the scene not only did not help the pair but also reportedly took items belonging to the victims.

Detective Jaimi Bannon tells CHCH other motorists just drove by without stopping.

“Please don’t take anything from a collision, especially a serious one and do not drive through it. You don’t know what is going to be garbage, possessions or people,” she said.

So far, no charges have been laid.