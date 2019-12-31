Passenger train derails in Manitoba with 12 on board, no serious injuries

MACGREGOR, Man. — RCMP say a Via Rail passenger train has derailed west of Winnipeg with a dozen people on board.

They say passengers and crew are being assessed but do not appear to be seriously injured.

The derailment happened about 6:45 a.m. roughly 15 kilometres north of the community of MacGregor.

VIA says in a statement that emergency crews are at the scene and taking care of seven passengers and five crew members.

Train 692 was headed from Churchill, Man. to Winnipeg.

Photos posted on Twitter by the RCMP show at least one locomotive on its side with about five cars behind it still upright, but some tilted to the side.

“The cause of the incident is under investigation and we are working with authorities to determine exactly what happened,” said VIA spokesman Karl-Philip Marchand Giguere.

He said passengers and their families can get more information through the company’s emergency line at 1-877-747-0707.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2019.

The Canadian Press