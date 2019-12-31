Loading articles...

Ontario police release creative anti-impaired driving video

Last Updated Dec 31, 2019 at 9:32 pm EST

York Regional Police have released a creative video to educate people about the dangers of impaired driving. YOUTUBE: @OfficialYRP

York Regional Police have re-released a creative internet video to talk about the dangers of impaired driving.

The Greater Toronto Area-police service said they have laid over 1,700 charges for impaired-related driving offences in 2019, and they hope public education efforts like this video can help reduce those numbers.

“The video features real in-car camera footage following the arrests of impaired drivers,” York police said in a news release. “It includes lines like ‘I am the prince of Saudi Arabia’, ‘Bro, I love you’ and ‘I might have peed on your seat a little bit’. ”

In Toronto, police there said they have laid over 1,200 charges this year.

“York Regional Police urges all drivers to take proactive measures if drinking by arranging for overnight accommodations, appointing a designated driver, using a taxi or ride-sharing service or using public transit,” police said.

Watch below: YRP “L’Hotel RIDEshare” anti-impaired driving video

 

 

