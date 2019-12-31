Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario police release creative anti-impaired driving video
by News Staff
Posted Dec 31, 2019 9:32 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 31, 2019 at 9:32 pm EST
York Regional Police have released a creative video to educate people about the dangers of impaired driving. YOUTUBE: @OfficialYRP
York Regional Police have re-released a creative internet video to talk about the dangers of impaired driving.
The Greater Toronto Area-police service said they have laid over 1,700 charges for impaired-related driving offences in 2019, and they hope public education efforts like this video can help reduce those numbers.
“The video features real in-car camera footage following the arrests of impaired drivers,” York police said in a news release. “It includes lines like ‘I am the prince of Saudi Arabia’, ‘Bro, I love you’ and ‘I might have peed on your seat a little bit’. ”
In Toronto, police there said they have laid over 1,200 charges this year.
“York Regional Police urges all drivers to take proactive measures if drinking by arranging for overnight accommodations, appointing a designated driver, using a taxi or ride-sharing service or using public transit,” police said.
Watch below: YRP “L’Hotel RIDEshare” anti-impaired driving video