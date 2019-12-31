Man dies in shooting at Neilson Road and Crow Trail

A man has died after a shooting in the city’s east end on Tuesday evening.

Toronto police officers responded to a call in the Neilson Road and Crow Trail area at 6:30 p.m.

Police initially said the man’s condition was not life-threatening but later said his condition had deteriorated and paramedics were performing life saving measures. He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Officers searched the scene and located shell casings. No suspect information is available at this time.

Roads in the area are closed as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact police.