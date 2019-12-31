Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (17,063.43, down 35.13 points.)

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down four cents, or 2.09 per cent, to $1.87 on 17.8 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up $2.80, or 11.4 per cent, to $27.31 on 3.67 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Financial Services. Down 29 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $72.83 on 1.9 million shares.

Hudson’s Bay Co. (TSX:HBC). Retail. Up $1.71 or 20.9 per cent to $9.88 on 1.89 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APHA). Health care. Up 62 cents, or 10 per cent, to $6.78 on 4.38 million shares.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSX:ONC). Health care. Up $1.09 or 21.5 per cent to $6.15 on 3.63 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Mining. Down 18 cents or 0.7 per cent to $24.12 on 3.12 million shares.

Companies in the news:

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:HLS). Up 22.3 per cent or $4.65 to $25.50 on 274,000 shares. HLS announced Health Canada had approved the use of its Vascepa mediation to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events in high-risk patients.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.A). Up 0.5 cents or 0.25 per cent to $1.94 per share on volume of 79,000 shares. The company agreed to sell a Mexican operation that makes electrical wiring systems for its planes to Latecoere, a French company, for US$50 million. Latecoere agreed to supply electrical wiring interconnection systems for Bombardier’s Global, Challenger and Learjet aircraft under a long-term agreement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2019.

The Canadian Press