Justin Bieber returns to YouTube with 10-episode documentary series

TORONTO — Justin Bieber is getting back to his YouTube roots with a 10-episode documentary series set to premiere on the platform in January.

The Stratford, Ont.-raised pop singer is the focus of “Justin Bieber: Seasons,” which centres on the making of his upcoming album and his recent struggles with the spotlight.

The program features behind-the-scenes footage, including conversations with Bieber, his friends and collaborators, as well as clips of his wedding to model Hailey Baldwin.

The YouTube Originals series debuts Jan. 27 and will be available for free with advertisements or without ads through YouTube Premium. New episodes will arrive each Monday and Wednesday.

Bieber said in a statement that YouTube marked a starting point for his career and was the place he built a community of fans. He’s also the platform’s most-popular music artist with 47.8 million subscribers, and appears in six videos with over 1 billion views.

Last week, Bieber launched the hashtag #Bieber2020 with promises of a new album, a 45-show North American tour and the new single “Yummy,” due on Jan. 3.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2019.

 

The Canadian Press

