Loading articles...

Italian police seize tons of illegal fireworks in Naples

ROME — Italy’s police have seized tons of illegal fireworks in Naples and surrounding areas in the weeks ahead of New Year’s celebrations, which often cause hundreds of injuries across the country.

In several operations, police seized 52 tons of fireworks and arrested 11 people, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The largest amount of illicit fireworks — 30 tons — was confiscated in Giugliano, a town close to Naples, with a total value of about half a million euros ($500,000).

Naples has a longstanding tradition of both public and private fireworks displays at New Year’s Eve and often suffers the grimmest toll of people injured in the midnight frenzy.

Last year fireworks hurt 216 people, causing 44 to be hospitalized, across Italy during New Year’s celebrations, despite bans in many cities.

Giada Zampano, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 54 minutes ago
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 15 minutes ago
Despite the Snow Squall Watch ending for most of the GTA, we still have a Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect.…
Latest Weather
Read more