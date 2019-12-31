Loading articles...

Iraqi mourners try to storm US Embassy after airstrikes

BAGHDAD — Hundreds of Iraqi mourners are trying to storm the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad following deadly U.S. airstrikes that killed 25 fighters from an Iran-backed Shiite militia in Iraq. The mourners held funerals for the killed in a Baghdad neighbourhood on Tuesday, after which they marched on to the heavily fortified Green Zone and kept walking till they reached the sprawling U.S. Embassy complex there. AP journalists saw the crowd try to storm the embassy, shouting “Down, down USA!”

The Associated Press

