Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. delivery was off .60 cent at $5.5460 a bushel; Mar. corn fell .60 cent at $3.8740 a bushel; Mar. oats rose 2.20 cents at $2.9160 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans lost 2.60 cents at 9.35 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose .70 cent at $1.2455 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle wass up .13 cent at $1.4588 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was off .36 cent at .7122 a pound.

The Associated Press

