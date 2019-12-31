Loading articles...

York police investigate fatal vehicle collision in Markham

York Regional Police headquarters (FILE/CITYNEWS)

York Regional Police are investigating a fatal vehicle collision in Markham.

Police tweeted at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday that a male died at the scene of a collision.

A male driver has been arrested for allegedly driving impaired, police said.

No other details have been released.

More to come

 

 

||||
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:39 PM
Collision blocking lanes WB Lakeshore at Jameson. SB Jameson is also blocked at the Lakeshore.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:30 PM
It’s the wind that’s making it feel so cold across the #GTA tonight! Winds are currently between 20-30 km/h and g…
Latest Weather
Read more