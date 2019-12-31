Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
5-year electric scooter pilot begins New Year's Day in Ontario
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 31, 2019 11:02 am EST
Ontario will launch a five-year pilot on Wednesday allowing the use of electric scooters across the province.
The government announced the pilot in November after holding several weeks of consultations.
Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney has said the pilot will expand business opportunities and offer choice to commuters.
The e-scooters cannot exceed a maximum operating speed of 24 kilometres per hour and must also have a horn or bell.
Riders must be at least 16 years old and must wear a helmet while driving one of the vehicles.
Advocates for disabled residents have criticized the plan, saying the vehicles will present a safety threat for the disabled and non-disabled alike.
The ministry says municipalities must pass bylaws to permit e-scooter use and set safety standards in their communities.
