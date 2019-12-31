Loading articles...

5-year electric scooter pilot begins New Year's Day in Ontario

Ontario will launch a five-year pilot on Wednesday allowing the use of electric scooters across the province.

The government announced the pilot in November after holding several weeks of consultations.

Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney has said the pilot will expand business opportunities and offer choice to commuters.

The e-scooters cannot exceed a maximum operating speed of 24 kilometres per hour and must also have a horn or bell.

Riders must be at least 16 years old and must wear a helmet while driving one of the vehicles.

Advocates for disabled residents have criticized the plan, saying the vehicles will present a safety threat for the disabled and non-disabled alike.

The ministry says municipalities must pass bylaws to permit e-scooter use and set safety standards in their communities.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 39 minutes ago
Stalled vehicle westbound 401 express. Left lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:14 AM
Despite the Snow Squall Watch ending for most of the GTA, we still have a Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect.…
Latest Weather
Read more