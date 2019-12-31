Loading articles...

Serious injuries after double shooting in North York

Toronto police investigate a double shooting near Jane Street and Finch Avenue in North York on Dec. 31, 2019. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

A double shooting in the city’s west end overnight has sent two people, including a teen, to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the scene outside the Turf Grassway complex in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue area around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

When police arrived they found one victim outside the complex. The second victim was found about half a block away in front of another building on the other side of the street.

Police said one of the victims is believed to be a 17-year-old boy, and the other is a man in his 20s.

Their injuries are considered serious but not life-threatening.

Police have not released any suspect details.

Investigators are looking through surveillance video of the area and are asking witnesses to come forward.

