Serious injuries after double shooting in North York
by News Staff
Posted Dec 31, 2019 5:40 am EST
Toronto police investigate a double shooting near Jane Street and Finch Avenue in North York on Dec. 31, 2019. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy
A double shooting in the city’s west end overnight has sent two people, including a teen, to hospital.
Emergency crews were called to the scene outside the Turf Grassway complex in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue area around 3 a.m. Tuesday.
When police arrived they found one victim outside the complex. The second victim was found about half a block away in front of another building on the other side of the street.
Police said one of the victims is believed to be a 17-year-old boy, and the other is a man in his 20s.
Their injuries are considered serious but not life-threatening.
Police have not released any suspect details.
Investigators are looking through surveillance video of the area and are asking witnesses to come forward.
