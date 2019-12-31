Loading articles...

Avalanche in northwestern B.C. kills two men snowboarding in provincial park

VICTORIA — Two men have been killed in an avalanche in northwestern British Columbia’s Tatshenshini-Alsek Park.

The BC Coroners Service says the men, who were in their early 20s, were with a third man snowboarding in the area when the avalanche hit Monday afternoon.

The service says in a statement the men who were killed were from Haines, Alaska.

It says it is investigating to determine how, where and by what means the men died.

The park is known for its river systems and has been designated as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

Avalanche Canada has reported dangerous conditions in many areas of B.C. after a series of snow storms swept the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2019.

 

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB 401 at Leslie collectors - right lane blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:02 PM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: 2:00PM UPDATE: Snow is mainly for the east end at this point. Affecting the 401 and 407 for areas east of the city. https://t…
Latest Weather
Read more