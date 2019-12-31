Loading articles...

Video shows Air Canada plane clipping another one at Pearson

Screenshot of a video posted to Twitter that shows an Air Canada plane clipping another Air Canada plane at Pearson International Airport on Dec. 27, 2019. TWITTER/1avioesemusicas

Air Canada says it is investigating an incident involving one of its planes clipping another one of its aircraft last week.

The incident happened at Pearson International Airport on Dec. 27. The airline hasn’t said what time it happened.

Air Canada said a Boeing 777, which was being towed at the time, “came into contact with a parked Airbus A321 stationed on the tarmac, away from the terminal.”

In a video that was posted to Twitter, it shows the left wing of the plane clipping the tail of the other plane.

“This is not quite the ‘turn of the year’ (new year’s eve/end of the year) that was expected,” the person who shared the video on Twitter said in his tweet.

Air Canada said both planes were empty at the time and there were no injuries.

The Boeing 777 has since returned to service while the A321 is being repaired, the airline said.

