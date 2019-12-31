Loading articles...

Ontario's 407 toll highway to charge more in summer than spring, winter

A sign for the Highway 407 express toll route in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen C. Host

The price of travelling the 407 ETR through the Greater Toronto Area becomes variable by season this year, a move that’s presented as a way to ensure the electronic toll highway doesn’t become congested during busy times of the year.

The 407’s toll rates will generally be highest during the summer from May through October and lowest from February to April.

The rates also vary by time of day, day of week, weight of vehicle, direction of travel and section of highway used.

For example, it’ll cost as much as 65.70 cents per kilometre for light vehicles between 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays during the summer.

By comparison, it’ll cost 5.3 per cent less to travel at the same peak times from February to April. The peak prices from November through January 2021 will be about midway between the spring and summer pricing.

The company that operates the highway says traffic along the 407 is up to 25 per cent heavier during the summer than during its spring and winter periods.

