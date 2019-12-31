Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
3 men, 3 women arrested in Boxing Day home invasion, theft in Toronto
by The Canadian Press and news staff
Posted Dec 31, 2019 5:35 pm EST
A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. (CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman)
Police say they have made multiple arrests in a Boxing Day home invasion in Toronto.
Investigators say a 35-year-old man was in a home in the Adelaide Street West and Peter Street area with two women in their early 20s around 6:30 p.m. that evening when the incident took place.
They say that while the man was distracted, one of the women let four other people — three men and a woman — into the home.
Police say one of the men in the group had a handgun and threatened to shoot the victim if he didn’t hand over his valuables.
They say the suspects punched and kicked the man and took his wallet, watch and the keys to his Mercedes-Benz and fled, along with the two women who had been in the home.
Police say they conducted some searches and found items that had been stolen from the man.
Three men and three women, all from Toronto, are facing a total of 34 charges between them, including robbery and careless use of a firearm.
They have been identified as:
Andre Reid, 37
Kristoff Crawford, 26
Michelle Penteado, 25
Tatum Marchildon, 24
Miguel Tyndale, 23
Talia Benmor, 20
They all appeared in court on Saturday.
