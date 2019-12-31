Loading articles...

2 dead following fire aboard catamaran in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Two people died off Puerto Rico’s southwest coast late Tuesday when their catamaran caught on fire, according to authorities.

Puerto Rico’s Fire Department said the incident occurred in the Puerto Real Marina in the town of Cabo Rojo.

The victims were not immediately identified, and it was not clear how the fire began.

The Associated Press

