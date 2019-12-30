Loading articles...

New vaping promotion ban comes into effect in Ontario on Wednesday

In this Aug. 28, 2019 photo a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. Health Canada says people who vape should get medical attention right away if they're worried their electronic cigarettes are harming them. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Robert F. Bukaty

Ontario’s new ban on the promotion of vaping products in convenience stores and gas stations comes into effect on Wednesday.

The regulations were announced by the Progressive Conservatives in the fall, in response to research that shows vaping is on the rise among young people in the province.

The new regulation will bring vaping rules in line with the current ban on in-store tobacco promotion.

The government will still allow the products to be promoted in specialty vaping and cannabis shops, which are open to people aged 19 and older.

A spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott says the government expects to put forward additional regulations aimed at protecting young people in the new year.

Ontario was set to ban the promotion of vaping products in convenience stores in 2018 under the previous Liberal government, but the Tories paused those regulations after taking office.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
NB DVP at Dundas - left lane blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:27 AM
Retweeted @680NEWS: High winds are being blamed for a power outage in Barrie this morning.
Latest Weather
Read more