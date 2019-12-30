Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Pilot shortage can't be addressed by existing programs, documents suggest
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 30, 2019 11:51 am EST
OTTAWA — Federal officials combing through skills training programs have concluded major changes are needed if they’re to be used to address a shortage of airline pilots.
A July briefing note to a senior official at Employment and Social Development Canada says that existing government programs “are not well suited” to help train more pilots.
Nor do the programs address the high cost to earn a commercial license in Canada, according to a briefing note obtained by The Canadian Press.
Instead, officials suggest a public-private partnership similar to other countries may be a way for Canada to address a growing need for pilots.
Industry estimates say Canada will need 7,300 new commercial pilots by 2025 — a challenge facing both domestic carriers and the Royal Canadian Air Force.
Worldwide, estimates are that the global demand for new pilots will hit 255,000 by 2027.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2019.
The Canadian Press
