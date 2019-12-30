Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Paris bakery blast caused by gas pipe break, probe shows
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 30, 2019 10:25 am EST
PARIS — French investigators have confirmed that a powerful explosion at a bakery in Paris that killed four people and injured dozens almost a year ago was caused by a gas pipe break, authorities said Monday.
The Jan. 12, 2019 blast devastated a street in north central Paris, damaged a dozen neighbouring buildings and forced dozens of families to find temporary accommodation for months.
Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz said in a statement Monday that the gas pipe broke due to ground subsidence caused by a water leak several years before.
Judicial experts have found that Paris street maintenance services and a private company in charge of the work failed to properly address the subsidence in 2016.
Firefighters were on the scene to investigate a suspected gas leak at the bakery when the explosion occurred. Two firefighters died in the blast.