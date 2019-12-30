Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Nicaragua frees some protesters, including Belgian
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 30, 2019 12:27 pm EST
MEXICO CITY — Several activists arrested in Nicaragua in November for taking water to protesters were freed Monday, including a Belgian dual-national.
Relatives and business leaders confirmed the release of several of the activists, and other confirmed their own release in messages posted to social media.
Those released included Belgian-Nicaraguan activist Amaya Coppens. Coppens was one of about 16 activists arrested on Nov. 14 and charged with illegally transporting arms.
They had sought to assist women participating in a hunger strike at a church in Nicaragua.
The hunger strike was aimed at ending the detention of about 160 protesters still jailed following a government crackdown on demonstrations against president Daniel Ortega.
Largely student-led protests erupted in April 2018 over a social security overhaul and broadened to include a demand for Ortega’s exit from office and early elections.
Hundreds of protesters have been freed previously, including Coppens.
