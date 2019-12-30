Loading articles...

New Brunswick premier hopeful for development of small nuclear reactors

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs talks to reporters following a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on December 16, 2019. The premier of New Brunswick says the development of small nuclear reactors may be the answer to the economic and clean-energy needs of the province. In a year-end interview with The Canadian Press, Blaine Higgs says the small modular reactors being developed in New Brunswick will be able to provide large amounts of energy with zero emissions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

FREDERICTON — The premier of New Brunswick says the development of small nuclear reactors may be the answer to the economic and clean-energy needs of the province.

In a year-end interview with The Canadian Press, Blaine Higgs says the small modular reactors being developed in New Brunswick will be able to provide large amounts of energy with zero emissions.

Earlier this month, New Brunswick signed a memorandum of understanding with Ontario and Saskatchewan to collaborate on the development of small modular reactors.

Higgs says he also wants to push for more exploration of natural gas in the province.

In June, Higgs’ Progressive Conservative government passed regulatory changes that would allow the extraction of hydrocarbons through the process known as fracking, in the Sussex area.

He says while there is a general trend toward greener energy, the process should include both nuclear power and natural gas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2019.

The Canadian Press

