Toronto police looking for tips to solve 1998 homicide of pregnant woman

Last Updated Dec 30, 2019 at 11:12 am EST

Toronto police are seeking the public's assistance in solving the 1998 homicide of Donna Oglive. HANDOUT/ Toronto Police Service.

Toronto police say they need the public’s help to solve the 21-year-old homicide of a young pregnant woman.

Det. Sgt. Stacy Gallant says police have the DNA profile of the man they believe killed Donna Oglive on March 8, 1998.

He says now all investigators need is a name.

WATCH: Police appeal for help in cold case


Gallant says a resident found Oglive’s body at 7:12 a.m. in the corner of a parking lot behind an apartment building in downtown Toronto.

He says Oglive was a sex-trade worker who was likely killed by a customer.

Gallant says the autopsy revealed Oglive was four months pregnant with a boy when she was strangled.

