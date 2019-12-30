Loading articles...

Moderate quake hits southern Iran

TEHRAN, Iran — A magnitude 5.4 earthquake on Monday struck a town in southern Iran, the country’s seismology centre reported.

The quake jolted for about eight seconds the village of Qale Qazi, which is some 40 kilometres northeast of the major port city, Bandar Abbas. The temblor’s depth was some 20 kilometres. Rescue teams were deployed to investigate possible damages.

The village has some 5,000 people, mainly farmers.

Iran is on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake a day on average.

Earlier in November, a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck northwestern Iran, killing at least five people and injuring over 300 others.

In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Cleared
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:27 AM
Retweeted @680NEWS: High winds are being blamed for a power outage in Barrie this morning.
Latest Weather
Read more