Maryland police identify pilot killed in plane crash

LANHAM, Md. — The pilot who died when his plane crashed into a suburban-Washington, D.C., home was a 61-year-old man from The Bronx, authorities said.

Gordon Allen died when the single-engine aircraft crashed into a carport in the city of Lanham, Maryland, on Sunday afternoon before breaking into many pieces, news outlets reported, citing Maryland State Police.

The reports said Allen was the only person on the plane and that his body was found among debris in a driveway across the street.

Both the plane and carport caught fire, said Mark Brady, a spokesman for Prince George’s County fire and emergency services. He said there were no reports of injuries on the ground. The owners of the home were on vacation, neighbours said. At least 18 homes in the area lost power, news outlets reported.

The National Transportation Safety Board was expected to take over the investigation, Brady said.

The home where the plane crashed is located about 2 miles (3 kilometres) from an airport in College Park, Maryland.

The Associated Press

