Huawei says sales rose 18% in 2019 despite US pressure
by Ken Moritsugu, The Associated Press
Posted Dec 30, 2019 7:38 pm EST
In this Dec. 11, 2018, photo, a man browses his smartphone outside a Huawei store at a shopping mall in Beijing. Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies says its sales rose about 18 percent in 2019 despite U.S. pressure to restrict its business. The estimate came Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 in an annual New Year's message to employees. The letter predicts a difficult year in 2020, saying that the U.S. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
BEIJING — Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies said Tuesday that its sales rose about 18% in 2019 despite U.S. pressure to restrict its business.
The estimate came in an annual New Year’s message to employees from chairman Eric Xu. The letter predicted a difficult year in 2020, saying that the American pressure creates a challenging environment for Huawei to survive and thrive.
The U.S. government says Huawei technology poses a security risk and has urged other countries not to buy its 5G mobile network equipment. Huawei denies the allegations.