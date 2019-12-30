Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Hate crimes charges against man accused in Hanukkah stabbing
by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Posted Dec 30, 2019 1:27 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 30, 2019 at 1:28 pm EST
Police work the scene of a residence in Monsey, N.Y., early Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, following a stabbing Saturday during a Hanukkah celebration. Authorities say that several people were stabbed north of New York City late Saturday night and a possible suspect has been located. The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council for the Hudson Valley region tweeted reports that the stabbing took place at the house of a Hasidic rabbi while they were celebrating Hanukkah. (Seth Harrison/The Journal News via AP)
Authorities say they have found handwritten journals containing references to Jews and anti-Semitism in the home of a man charged with federal hate crimes in the stabbing of five people celebrating Hanukkah in a rabbi’s house north of New York City.
Federal criminal charges were filed Monday.
Grafton E. Thomas was expected to appear in federal court in White Plains to face five counts of obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs by attempting to kill with a dangerous weapon and causing injuries.
The attack occurred amid a series of violent attacks targeting Jews in the region.
On Sunday, Thomas pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary.