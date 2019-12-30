Gateway Casinos to get new CEO, move to NYSE as part of restructuring plan

VANCOUVER — Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Ltd. is expected to name a new chief executive following a proposed financial restructuring that will create a publicly traded company valued at nearly $1.5 billion.

Current Gateway chief executive Tony Santo will retire and be replaced as CEO and president by Marc Falcone, who has held a variety of executive positions at U.S. gaming and hospitality companies for more than a decade.

Falcone is currently director of Leisure Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded company that will be acquired by Gateway’s parent GTWY Holdings Ltd., which plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange.

Existing GTWY shareholders are expected to remain the largest investors in the combined company, subject to approvals from shareholders, regulators and government agencies including Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.

The current majority owner of GTWY is Catalyst Capital Group Inc., a private Toronto-based firm. Catalyst partner and managing director Gabriel de Alba will remain executive chairman of Gateway under the restructuring.

Gateway currently operates 25 gaming and entertainment destinations in British Columbia and Ontario, including a resort on the Rama First Nation, about 150 kilometres north of Toronto.

